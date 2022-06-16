Juventus will become more serious about their summer transfer business by next month and two names have emerged as players who could be in their squad then.

The Bianconeri have been working on deals behind the scenes and some of them are proving more difficult than others.

Regardless, the club will still look to sign as many players as possible before this window closes.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that their interest in Nicolo Zaniolo and Kalidou Koulibaly remains strong and they will pursue a transfer for both players by next month.

Koulibaly is struggling to agree to terms of a new deal with Napoli, while Zaniolo has been on their radar for a long time.

The two of them are among the finest players in Serie A in their positions and their addition to the Juve squad will certainly strengthen it.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo and Koulibaly have proven their quality in Serie A over the years and they can almost guarantee that they will deliver fine performances for us if they move to the Allianz Stadium.

With Giorgio Chiellini now out of our squad, Koulibaly will be an experienced replacement for him.

Zaniolo could also make the impact of Paulo Dybala’s departure from Juve less serious.