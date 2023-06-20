Juventus targets Weah as Chelsea’s interest in Vlahovic keeps developing

Juventus is actively pursuing Timothy Weah as a potential addition to their squad in the current transfer window reports Football-Italia, while Chelsea is pushing to secure the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.

With Giovanni Manna overseeing transfer operations for Juventus while they await the potential arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli from Napoli, the club is strategically planning their moves.

Manna recently travelled to London to engage in discussions with Chelsea regarding Cesare Casadei, as the Blues are reportedly interested in including the young talent in their offer for Vlahovic.

Juventus is open to selling Vlahovic if they receive a significant offer and has identified Lille star Timothy Weah as a potential replacement.

Weah, who represents the United States internationally, will have just one year remaining on his contract at the end of the upcoming season. Juventus is keen to secure his services during this transfer window to avoid potentially losing him as a free agent.

Lille is expected to consider offers for Weah’s signature as they would prefer not to risk losing him without receiving any transfer fee in return. Juventus is now actively pursuing negotiations to bring the talented forward to Turin and bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Weah has done well in France and at 23, he has so much more to offer to us.

His father is a legend of the game and conquered Serie A with AC Milan, so he would be eager to make an impression if he joins us.

It would be interesting to see how much Lille will ask us to pay to add him to our squad.