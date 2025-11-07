Team History

The history of the Turin superclub, on the one hand, speaks to the success of the ‘Old Lady,’ but on the other hand, there are numerous European failures and relegation to the second division.

Despite all this, Juventus was, is, and will remain a great Italian club, the true benchmark of calcio for decades to come. Glory cannot be lost in a year or two, because it was not acquired in twenty or even thirty years, but over a whole century! One of Italy’s oldest clubs was formed by students of the Massimo D’Azeglio high school on a fine day on a simple bench in Turin. The club colours were not always black and white vertical stripes.

In the early years, pink and black were the distinctive colours of the Turin team. At the beginning of the century, Turin representatives noticed that Notts County from England played in attractive and, most importantly, memorable uniforms. It was then that Juventus switched to the traditional striped colours.

1923

In 1923, Edoardo Agnelli, owner of the Fiat car company, took control of Juventus and built a new stadium. In the 1930s, Juventus became the true flagship of Italian football. In 1958, after winning Serie A for the tenth time, the Turin team sewed the first gold star of distinction onto their shirts. Star players appeared in the team, including Welshman John Charles, ‘Oriundo’ Omar Sivori, and Gianpiero Boniperti. A new generation of Turin stars emerged a decade later.

Roberto Bettega, Franco Causio, José Altafini and others became symbols of the team. Defender Gaetano Scirea cemented the entire defence. Even then, Juventus had become a real brand, recognised and respected throughout the world. The Turin team’s new heyday came in the early 1980s. It was caused by the arrival of new European stars to the team.

Frenchman Michel Platini was one of the first to establish a rule in the team that every successful period in the Old Lady’s camp must include a French representative. After defeating Liverpool in the 1985 Champions Cup final, the Turin team became the legally recognised kings of the Old World.

The departure of Michel Platini marked the decline of the Old Lady. The team struggled to find a new leader, even inviting Soviet players to replace the legendary Platini, but it took some time to find a new idol. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, two teams reigned supreme on the Apennine Peninsula: Milan and Napoli.

Turin only managed to overcome them in the mid-1990s, when Marcello Lippi took over as coach. For the first time after a long break, the Turin team regained the Scudetto, and the influx of new players such as Roberto Baggio, Gianluca Vialli, Ciro Ferrara, Alessandro Del Piero and other future heroes had a positive effect on the team’s play.

In the Champions League final in Rome, Juventus became the strongest team in Europe for the second time thanks to Vladimir Jugović’s accurate penalty kick, but even more often the Turin team lost in decisive matches. From 1997 to 2003, Juventus lost three times in the Champions League finals.

Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and their own Milan were much luckier than the Turin team. On the domestic front, after a slight dip, Juventus rose to the top again, with several French stars joining the team, including Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps. Things did not work out in Turin for Thierry Henry, who was able to realise his plans at Arsenal. However, another young French striker, David Trezeguet, became an icon for all the tifosi of the ‘Old Lady’.

Fabio Capello restored Juventus’ winning spirit, but then disaster struck. The Calciopoli scandal remains shrouded in mystery, although everyone who was supposed to be punished has already served their time.

The match-fixing case was far from as smooth and clean as they wanted it to be in another northern city. It is unclear why some (Juventus) received such severe punishment, while others got away with a minimal fine.

When talking about the famous scandal, Turin fans point first and foremost to Milan’s Inter, which climbed onto the royal throne in Italy with the fall of the ‘old lady’. In any case, the mission of Juve’s detractors was accomplished: the team effectively started life with a clean slate.

The return to the top is not as quick as all Zebra fans would like, but none of them have any doubt that sooner or later Juventus will once again be number one not only in Italy but also in Europe. Even without their championship titles, the Turin team remains just a few steps away from a record third star on their jerseys.