Juventus team news update including whether Dybala will play again this year

Paulo Dybala’s fitness is one of the most delicate issues at Juventus with the Bianconeri trying hard to avoid losing him for a long spell.

He has been one of the key players at the club this season despite playing less than the other stars.

Max Allegri knows Dybala is a top talent who can make something out of nothing and doesn’t want to gamble on the attacker’s fitness.

La Gazzetta via Calciomercato claims the Juventus gaffer is likely to field an unchanged lineup from the match against Bologna when the Bianconeri face Cagliari tomorrow.

The report claims one reason he is doing that is to avoid gambling on the fitness of Dybala.

The Argentinian isn’t alone on the Juve treatment table with Giorgio Chiellini also expected to be overlooked for a return.

Luca Pellegrini is also being monitored after having a calf problem in the last game and he too could be excluded from the game so he can rest and not aggravate the problem.

Juve FC Says

It is better to end the last match of this year in excellent form, but it is not a do or die affair, so we can rest our players if they are not 100% fit.

Dybala, Chiellini and Pellegrini would all play important roles for the club next year and we need them to be in their best shape fitness-wise.

Cagliari is struggling, and we expect even a weakened Juventus team to earn all three points against them.