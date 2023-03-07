Juventus teenage sensation could earn call-up against Sampdoria

Although the club’s attention is primarily directed toward the double-header against Freiburg, Juventus still has a Serie A fixture to contend between the two Europa League ties.

But with Arkadiusz Milik still injured and Moise Kean suspended following a cringy dismissal in Rome, Max Allegri will be short on attacking options for Sunday’s fixture against Sampdoria.

As usual, the manager can always resort to the talent factory at Vinovo to boost his numbers. Therefore, we can surely expect a young striker – either from the Juventus Next Gen squad or the Primavera – to receive a call-up.

According to TuttoJuve, Allegri may decide to add 17-year-old Kenan Yildiz to Sunday’s matchday squad.

The Turkish talent has been on scintillating form since making the switch from Bayern Munich to Juventus last summer.

He has thus far contributed with nine goals and seven assists in 22 league appearances for Paolo Montero’s U19 squad. He also has three strikes in the UEFA Youth League.

Nonetheless, the source believes that the manager could opt for an older alternative in the form of Emanuele Pecorino.

The 21-year-old is a regular feature in Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen squad. He has six goals and three assists to his name in 24 Serie C appearances.