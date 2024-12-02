Manchester United are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of young Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

The 19-year-old is a youth product of Bayern Munich who was poached by the Serie A giants in the summer of 2022. After cementing himself as the ultimate jewel at the club’s youth squads (between the Primavera and Juventus Next Gen), he earned a swift promotion to Max Allegri’s first team in August 2023, and even overtook Federico Chiesa in the hierarchy at one stage.

Last summer, Juventus made their intentions clear regarding the Turkish teenager by offering him a new and improved contract, and more importantly, handing him the iconic number 10 jersey previously donned by the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and his idol Alessandro Del Piero.

But according to Sky Sports Germany via JuventusNews24, Man United are keeping tabs on Yildiz, and could come forward in the summer with an enticing offer to lure him to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have recently appointed Ruben Amorim as new manager after sacking Erik ten Hag following a poor start to the season. Hence, the Portuguese tactician is expected to revamp the squad, especially when the opportunity presents itself in the summer.

Nevertheless, the same source believes that Yildiz has already made up his mind. So in case the Red Devils were to come knocking on the door, he would politely reject the offer, as he intends to stay at Juventus and become a true protagonist at the club.

The teenager had his highs and lows in what has been a largely inconsistent start of the season for Thiago Motta’s men. Nevertheless, the Turkiye international often showcases flashes of brilliance.

He has thus far contributed with four goals and three assists in all competitions, including an unforgettable late brace in the astonishing 4-4 draw against Inter in the Derby d’Italia.