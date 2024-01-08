Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen who made his debut for Roma against Atalanta on Sunday night, earning plaudits for his solid display.

Jose Mourinho thrust the teenager on the pitch only one day following his unveiling in the Italian capital.

The 18-year-old defender replaced Diego Llorente at the interval during the 1-1 draw against La Dea at the Stadio Olimpico.

Teun Koopmeiners broke the deadlock early on for the visitors but Paulo Dybala brought the Giallorossi back on level terms before halftime through a spot kick.

For his part, Huijsen made sure the Romans remained compact at the back while also helping to bring the ball forward, showcasing his technical skills.

As TuttoMercatoWeb tells it, the Dutchman impressed all observers with his positive debut, receiving high grades in the player ratings of Italy’s biggest news outlets:

Corriere dello Sport: 6.5

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 6.5

Tuttosport: 6.5

Corriere della Sera: 7

TMW: 6.5

Voce Giallorossa: 6.5

The youngster caught the eye of several clubs during his time at Malaga, but Juventus snatched his signature, beating the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

This season, he joined Max Allegri’s first team but could only make a single appearance.

Therefore, the Bianconeri management decided to send him out on loan to another Serie A club. While he was close to joining Frosinone, Roma stepped up at the eleventh hour, convincing the youngster to join Mourinho’s ranks on a dry loan.

Huijsen’s contract with Juventus is valid until 2027.