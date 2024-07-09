Juventus striker Kenan Yildiz will reportedly land in Turin this week to undergo nose surgery.

The 19-year-old’s summer vacation has only recently started following Turkiye’s elimination from EURO 2024 at the hands of the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

The teenager enjoyed a superb breakout campaign that saw him rise through the club’s ranks and become a regular starter for his national team.

The Bianconeri will be expecting him to join Thiago Motta’s pre-season camp at a later stage after getting a few weeks of well-deserved rest.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Yildiz will interrupt his summer break to undergo surgery on his nasal septum this Friday.

The former Bayern Munich star will thus be in Turin this week, so the source believes this occasion could set the stage for a brief meeting with Motta who intends to heavily rely on his services next season.

Afterwards, the youngster will resume his vacation before putting himself at the club’s disposal by the end of the month.

Yildiz is expected to start on the left wing in the coach’s tactical system which could be a hybrid between 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1.

The management also has major plans for the Turkiye international. This includes a new contract until 2029 with a pay rise, as well as handing him the club’s iconic Number 10 jersey.