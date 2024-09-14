Vasilije Adžić is one of the new signings Juventus made this summer, and he could make an appearance in their game against Empoli.

The Montenegrin teenager joined the Bianconeri as one of the most highly sought-after talents in his country. Some sections of the Montenegrin media have labelled him the best prospect to emerge from the nation, and much is expected of him.

Juventus beat out competition from other top clubs to secure his signature, and while he is primarily assigned to their Next Gen team, he trains regularly with the senior squad. He missed the first three games of the season due to injury.

Now fully fit, Tuttojuve reports that Adžić could make his debut against Empoli. Motta has been impressed with his performances in training and might bring him on as a second-half substitute.

Though he is unlikely to start the match, he is expected to be included and could see some minutes late in the game.

Juve FC Says

Adžić has a big reputation, and he arrives at the club as a player for the future, so we all want to watch him play.

If he takes to the field for the game against Empoli, we expect him to show some of his skills no matter how few the minutes will be.