Juventus youngster Vasilije Adzic will remain on the sidelines for a few more weeks after suffering another injury setback.

The Bianconeri signed the 18-year-old from Podgorica in the summer, and he immediately managed to earn himself a spot with the first team after convincing Thiago Motta in pre-season.

However, the Montenegrin has yet to make an appearance for the club in a competitive fixture.

The teenager was out with a hamstring problem in the first few weeks of the season. While he managed to return to the fold, he remained on the bench for the duration of the Serie A fixtures against Empoli and Napoli, as well as the Champions League opener against PSV Eindhoven.

This morning, Juventus held an open training session at Continassa. However, Adzic was nowhere to be seen.

According to IlBianconero, the young attacking midfielder has sustained another muscular injury, this time to his left thigh.

The source expects him to remain out of action until the end of the October international break. Therefore, Juventus fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing the new wonderkid in action.

Adzic primarily plays as an attacking midfielder or a second striker, but can also be deployed in a deeper position, or even on the wings.