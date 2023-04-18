Since the start of the season, Dean Huijsen has been one of the most impressive young talents at Juventus.

The teenager first signed for the Bianconeri in 2021 following a stint in Malaga’s academy. He initially joined the U17’s ranks, but he started this campaign with Paolo Montero’s Primavera squad.

Nonetheless, the young defender continued his rapid climb, earning a promotion to Massimo Brambilla’s Juventus Next Gen in January.

After celebrating his 18-year-old earlier this week, the Dutchman is now legally capable of signing a long-term professional contract.

So according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Huijsen will sign a four-year contract with Juventus in the coming days.

The source believes that the two parties have already reached an agreement, but the announcement won’t arrive until the end of the month.

In the meantime, the youngster is entirely focused on the pitch, as he wants to help the Next Gen in reaching the Serie C playoffs and fight for promotion to Serie B.

The centre-back has already made 15 Serie C appearances, contributing with a goal and an assist.

Juve FC say

As one of the most promising young defenders in our youth ranks, the club must do its utmost best to maintain Huijsen who may well be a genuine jewel.

Perhaps we might see him break into the first team in a year or so.