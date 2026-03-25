Juventus are keen to offload Douglas Luiz, with Aston Villa showing strong interest in bringing the midfielder back permanently. The Brazilian has endured a turbulent period, yet he is now rediscovering his best form in familiar surroundings.

Following a disappointing 2024 to 2025 season, Douglas Luiz spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest. However, that move was cut short, allowing him to return to Aston Villa on loan for the second half of the season. Since rejoining Villa, he has shown clear signs of improvement, re-establishing himself as an influential figure within the squad.

Revival at Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz’s resurgence has strengthened Aston Villa’s desire to secure his services permanently. His performances have demonstrated his value to the team, and the club would welcome the opportunity to retain him beyond the current loan spell.

Despite this, uncertainty remains regarding whether an agreement will be finalised. Although there is reportedly a pre-agreed price in place, the situation is not straightforward. As reported by Tuttojuve, Juventus already have an arrangement for his sale to Aston Villa, yet the English club are hesitant to proceed under the existing terms.

Negotiations Expected in Summer

The report indicates that Aston Villa are seeking to renegotiate the transfer fee, urging Juventus to reopen discussions. Both clubs are therefore expected to hold further talks during the summer in an effort to reach a compromise that satisfies all parties.

Juventus have set an asking price of 25 million euros for Douglas Luiz, a figure that would allow them to avoid making a financial loss on the player. However, any deal remains contingent on Aston Villa’s willingness to meet or approach that valuation.

With Juventus eager to offload him as soon as possible, Aston Villa are aware that they may have leverage in negotiations. This dynamic could ultimately play a decisive role in determining whether the midfielder completes a permanent return to the Premier League club.