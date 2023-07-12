Juventus tell Bonucci he’s no longer a stalwart at the club

Once upon a time, Leonardo Bonucci was an almost mandatory presence in every Juventus starting lineup.

The centre-back joined the club in 2010 and was part of a solid backbone that laid the foundation for the club’s nine-year winning dynasty.

The Italian signed for Milan in 2017, only to make a sensational return to the Allianz Stadium a year later.

However, father time has caught up with the aging defender whose performances and conditioning have been on a sharp decline in recent years.

The Euro 2020 winner still has a contract with the Bianconeri for another season, but the management is apparently pushing him towards the exit door.

According to Goal via JuventusNews24, Juventus have blatantly told Bonucci that he’ll longer serve as a true pillar at the club.

Max Allegri will rely on other defenders next season as the captain has fallen down in the pecking order.

As the source explains, it’s now up to the player to decide whether he wants to fulfill his contract at the club or pursue a late-career adventure.

Juve FC say

In recent months, Bonucci admitted that next season could well be the last in his playing career. Nevertheless, he’d still love to lead Italy in their quest to defend their continental crown at Euro 2024.

But in order to gain a call-up from Roberto Mancini, he’ll have to earn some playing time in a competitive league. So let’s see if he’ll manage to find a proper solution.