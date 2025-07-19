Juventus overhauled their midfield last summer with the signings of Khephren Thuram, Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, forming a trio that significantly elevated the squad’s quality and depth.

While all three additions were met with anticipation, Thuram, son of former French international Lilian Thuram, was initially viewed as the least likely to feature regularly. Many observers expected him to spend much of the season on the bench, adjusting to the demands of playing in Turin. However, his trajectory quickly defied expectations.

Thuram Emerges as a Key Figure

As Juventus encountered inconsistency throughout the campaign, Thuram emerged as a vital presence in midfield. His performances were not only consistent but also decisive, making him arguably the standout signing of the season. While Koopmeiners and Luiz tended to struggle, it was Thuram who gained the most ground, becoming central to the team’s tactical setup and long-term vision.

His development has impressed both supporters and club officials, and Juventus are now looking to secure his future. The Bianconeri have no intention of parting ways with the midfielder and are already planning to offer him a new contract in recognition of his impact.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

PSG Interest Rebuffed

Despite Juventus’s firm stance, Thuram’s impressive form has naturally attracted interest from other top clubs. According to Il Bianconero, Paris Saint-Germain recently made an enquiry about the player’s availability. However, Juventus responded swiftly, making it clear that Thuram is not for sale under any circumstances.

The report further notes that the club are working on a contract extension, signalling their intent to build around the Frenchman for the foreseeable future. His rise from being the least heralded of the new arrivals to a core figure in the squad underscores his growing importance in the Juventus project.

Thuram’s performances last season demonstrated his quality, resilience and adaptability. Selling him this summer would not only be illogical but also counterproductive to the club’s ambitions. Juventus appear fully committed to retaining his services and ensuring his continued development in black and white.