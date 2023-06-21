Juventus tells Galatasaray forward is not available for transfer or a swap deal

Despite interest from other clubs, Moise Kean is expected to remain at Juventus beyond the current summer transfer window. Juventus has reportedly informed Galatasaray that Kean is not available for a transfer.

Since returning to Juventus from Everton, the Italian striker has not performed up to expectations, leading to speculation about a potential move this transfer window. Reports had suggested the possibility of a swap deal involving Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo, with Juventus showing interest in the latter.

However, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has made it clear to Galatasaray that Kean is not available for either a swap deal or a direct transfer.

Despite his recent struggles, Kean is still considered a talented player by the club, and they have faith that he will eventually regain his form and become a valuable asset for the team.

Juve FC Says

Kean remains one of our squad’s young players, and it makes no sense for us to give up on him so soon.

The striker has shown in the past that he could be a key player for us and needs to find some consistency in his performance.

If that happens, we will have one of the top players in the league in our squad.