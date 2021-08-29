Juventus tells Lazio how much they must pay for 27-year-old

Daniele Rugani can still leave Juventus this summer even though the departure of Merih Demiral has given him the chance to get some games this season.

He is now the fourth choice defender at the club, but the transfer window is still open and he is available.

Tuttomercatoweb says Lazio is keen to add him to their squad in this window ahead of an important season for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

They have spoken with Juve and told the Bianconeri about their intentions to sign him.

The report claims that Juventus has answered their enquiry and told them it would require 8m euros to sign him.

He spent last season on loan, initially at Rennes where he was in underwhelming form and played very few matches.

He returned to Italy in the January transfer window and join Cagliari on loan again, for the second half of the season.

He saw more game time there and would have thought that he has done enough to earn a place in the Juve squad for this campaign.

However, that hasn’t been the case and he could join Lazio with the report saying the move could happen within days.