Khephren Thuram was one of the players Liverpool wanted to add to their squad during previous transfer windows, and the Reds made a strong effort to bring him to Anfield. However, after an impressive end to last season, Juventus refused to sell him, and Thuram did not push for a move, as he is happy in Turin.

Thuram has remained a key player at the Allianz Stadium and continues to be one of Igor Tudor’s favourites. The Juventus manager views him as a perfect fit for his system, valuing his energy, composure, and technical quality in midfield. His performances have also placed him firmly in contention for a regular place in the France squad ahead of the next World Cup.

A Vital Part of Juventus’ Plans

Under Tudor’s leadership, Thuram has become an essential part of Juventus’ setup. His tactical intelligence and consistency have made him one of the first names on the team sheet. The Bianconeri see him not just as an important player for the present but also as a cornerstone for the future. His ability to dictate play and maintain balance in midfield has made him indispensable to the club’s ambitions this season.

Liverpool’s struggles have reignited talk of potential reinforcements in January, with the Merseyside club expected to pursue new signings to strengthen their squad. Thuram remains on their list of preferred targets, as his profile aligns closely with the type of midfielder Arne Slot’s side has been seeking.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Firm Response

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have told Liverpool to forget about signing Thuram, making it clear that he is not for sale. The club considers him unsellable after his consistent performances and the vital role he has played in their resurgence.

The Bianconeri are determined to retain the core of their squad and will not part with any player who has proven essential to their success. They believe keeping their key men, such as Thuram, is fundamental to maintaining momentum and ensuring long-term competitiveness at the top level of European football.