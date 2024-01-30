Juventus is reportedly anticipating offers for some of their players, with Gleison Bremer potentially being one of the first to leave the Allianz Stadium.

The Brazilian defender has been in outstanding form in recent months since joining Juventus from Torino. Despite Juventus being among the top sides in Serie A this season, they have been relatively quiet in the current transfer window. The acquisition of Tiago Djalo is speculated to be in preparation for the possible departure of Bremer.

Calciomercato discloses that Manchester United has shown interest in Bremer, and Juventus is gearing up to receive an offer from the Premier League side in January. The report suggests that Bremer is available for the right price, and Juventus is anticipating negotiations for his signature to commence, with the expected starting point being 70 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has remained consistent since he joined us from Torino, and we expect him to attract a lot of clubs in the summer.

United is one of the world’s richest clubs, so they should not have problems paying a huge fee for him as they have done in the past for many other players.