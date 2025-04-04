Juventus made several loan signings across the last two transfer windows, aiming to strengthen their squad with fresh options and elevate their overall quality. The club sought to enhance their depth and competitiveness, particularly under the guidance of then-manager Thiago Motta.

Motta, appointed with high expectations, made several demands for top-level reinforcements to bolster his tactical plans. Keen to support their manager in his debut season at the helm, the Bianconeri hierarchy approved the majority of his transfer requests, securing a number of new players in the process.

However, despite being entrusted with an improved squad, Motta ultimately struggled to maximise the potential of several new arrivals. His inability to extract consistent performances from his team became a growing concern for the club. This underperformance contributed to his dismissal, with Igor Tudor stepping in to take charge and attempting to revitalise the squad at the Allianz Stadium.

Among the loanees brought in during this transitional period, Pierre Kalulu has emerged as the most impressive performer. The French defender joined on loan from AC Milan and has quickly established himself as a key figure in the Juventus backline. His standout displays have been particularly vital following the long-term injury to first-choice centre-back Gleison Bremer earlier in the season.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

With Bremer sidelined and unlikely to return until the closing stages of the campaign, Kalulu has admirably filled the void, demonstrating composure, athleticism, and leadership in defence. His contributions have played a crucial role in maintaining defensive stability and keeping Juventus competitive throughout the season.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have informed Kalulu that he is firmly in their long-term plans. The club have also communicated their intention to pay the required fee to secure his transfer on a permanent basis, reflecting their confidence in his continued value to the team.

Kalulu’s form this season has undoubtedly justified such a move. His consistent performances, particularly under pressure, have earned him admiration from supporters and management alike. In a season marked by managerial change and injury setbacks, the Frenchman’s reliability has been a significant positive, and he now looks set to play a lasting role in the club’s future.