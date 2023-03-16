Juventus tells Pogba he is important to them as he clocks 30

Juventus has celebrated Paul Pogba’s 30th birthday and reiterated that the midfielder is an important member of their squad.

Pogba has played less than 40 minutes of football since he returned to Juve at the start of this season.

This has made him a target for frustrated fans who want him out of their club if he cannot get on the pitch and contribute.

Max Allegri has openly supported the Frenchman and insists the World Cup winner will make a full recovery and help the club.

However, some rumours claim there is frustration in-house and the club is probably working on terminating his deal.

As he clocks 30, the black and whites publicly tell him he is an important part of them. A statement on their website reads:

“He, like all of us, would have preferred to have been celebrating as part of the squad departing for Freiburg, where tomorrow Juve play for a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but unfortunately it is not possible.

“So on this day we simply want to hug Paul, remind him how important he is to us, and tell him that we know that the best gift will be his return to the pitch.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a talented player, but we cannot wait for him forever and he should know this.

Time is running out for him to claim his place as a key player for the club, otherwise, we will have to cut his spell short and save ourselves some money.