Juventus tells PSG to contribute to the salary of Icardi before they sign him

Juventus has a long-standing interest in PSG striker Mauro Icardi and the Bianconeri will still add him to their squad for the right conditions.

The Argentinian is an accomplished Serie A striker, having been in stunning form while on the books of Inter Milan in the competition.

He was also impressive in the first two seasons he spent in France, but he is now one of the players their new manager wants to offload.

Tuttomercatoweb claims there is a shortage of interest in his signature despite his amazing goal-scoring record.

The Bianconeri retains an interest in him, but the report says they will pay only 4m euros per season as a part of his salary, with PSG paying the rest.

The French champions must accept this condition before both parties can make progress.

Juve FC Says

Icardi is undoubtedly talented, and he even did very well while he was in Italy.

However, we are helping PSG to offload him, and it has to be on our own terms.

The former Barcelona teenager has a troubled off-field life, and we are taking an enormous risk to bring him back to Serie A.

If he scores the goals we need, it would be worth the gamble.