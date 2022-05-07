Juventus tempted to permanently promote youngster for next season

Due to a ravaging injury crisis in the middle of the park, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri decided to rely on the services of Fabio Miretti. The 18-year-old has been impressing throughout the campaign with the club’s U-23 and U-19 squads.

After receiving several callups for the senior team, the teenager finally made his full debut against Venezia last weekend. He put up a fine display in front of the home crowds at the Allianz Stadium.

The young midfielder started once again in the away fixture against Genoa last night. Even though the final result was anything but satisfying for the Old Lady, Ciko did well on a personal level.

In fact, the Grifone only turned the result upside down following a series of substitutions made by Allegri, including Federico Bernardeschi for Miretti.

Therefore, Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) claims that the Juventus management could be tempted to promote Miretti on a permanent basis by next season.

As the source explains, the decision won’t be an easy one, as a loan spell might serve the teenager better at this early stage of his professional career.

As it’s often the case, it’s hard to tell what would be the ideal choice when it comes to a young man’s career, as it’s almost impossible to predict any outcome. But ultimately, it all depends on the faith of the manager and the coaching staff.

So if Allegri is willing to trust Miretti with a recurring role next season, then the midfielder should remain in Turin. Otherwise, he’d be better off gaining experience elsewhere.