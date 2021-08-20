Juventus tempted to sell McKennie after Locatelli’s arrival

Juventus has received offers for Weston McKennie all summer and the arrival of Manuel Locatelli could prompt them to sell the American, according to Sky Sports.

McKennie joined the Bianconeri from Schalke 04 last summer on an initial loan deal.

He was a key member of their squad and he delivered fine performances for the Bianconeri for much of the campaign.

In almost 50 appearances in his debut season, he won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup and helped them to finish inside the top four on the last day of the season.

He scored some important goals for the club and looks like one player who will be important to Max Allegri in the upcoming season.

However, Juve has just signed Locatelli from Sassuolo and the Euro 2020 winner increases their midfield options at an important time.

The report claims his arrival might see Juve change their stance on McKennie’s future and cash in on him.

They completed his transfer from Schalke for around 20m euros during the last campaign, but if they cannot offload the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, they might use the American to raise funds in this transfer window.