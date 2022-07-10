Juventus has been strengthening their squad in this transfer window, and we expect more business to the done by them before it closes.

Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria have joined the group, while Andrea Cambiaso is expected to follow them soon.

Juve has other players on their wishlist, and one of their top targets is Destiny Udogie.

The Udinese left-back had a fine season in 2021/2022 when he joined them on loan from Verona.

They made the transfer permanent, and we expect him to keep developing his game with them.

Juve has seen enough and they want to add him to their squad now. Calciomercatoweb claims they could even add a player in their offer.

The report says they will send Nicolo Rovella the other way to get Udogie and Udinese likes the midfielder.

Rovella has not played for Juventus yet, having been at Genoa since they signed him in early 2021.

He could now be sent out to help Juve close the deal for Udogie.

Juve FC Says

Udogie is still just 19, and he has a lot of development to do. This could see him struggle to play under Max Allegri if he moves to Juve now.

However, we could sign him and allow him to remain at Udinese for a few more seasons before he arrives at the Allianz Stadium.