Juventus remains keen to add Kalidou Koulibaly to their squad in this transfer window, despite knowing it is hard for a player to swap Napoli for the Allianz Stadium.

The Senegalese centre-back has been one of the most accomplished players in Serie A in the last few seasons.

The Bianconeri now see him as the ideal player to replace Matthijs de Ligt, who could leave the club for Bayern Munich or Chelsea.

KK’s deal at Napoli expires at the end of this season and they have been struggling to get him on a new one.

Juve wants to take advantage of that to add him to their squad and they have made provisions to make him one of their best-paid players.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri are prepared to pay the AFCON winner 8m euros net per season, including bonuses.

This offer should be tempting enough, but Napoli will hold talks with him over a new deal again and Koulibaly is not exactly tempted by Juve’s approach.

Juve FC Says

Koulibaly would be a superb replacement for De Ligt and he will be tempted by Juventus’ offer.

However, he has spent almost a decade in Naples and the fans have shown him nothing but love.

Swapping the Partenopei for the Allianz Stadium will be a difficult decision for him to make, and Juve must consider alternatives in case he decides to remain.