Following another underwhelming start to the season, Teun Koopmeiners could be running out of credit at Juventus.

The Bianconeri purchased the Dutchman just over a year ago for a whopping €60 million, as Atalanta refused to grant them any discounts.

However, the 27-year-old failed to replicate the high levels he displayed during his time at Bergamo, as his performances at the Allianz Stadium have been average at best.

Teun Koopmeiners still can’t find his form at Juventus

This season, Igor Tudor launched a mission to revitalise the player’s career. As Il Corriere dello Sport notes, the Croatian manager has been fielding Koopmeiners in various playing roles, mainly an attacking midfielder, a wingback, and, more recently, a central midfielder.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

While he hasn’t been horrific by any means, the former Atalanta star hasn’t been able to present himself as an influential player or justify the hefty figures spent on his signature.

Therefore, Sport Mediaset claims that Juventus are now willing to sell Koopmeiners as early as January, at least if they receive the right offer.

Juve plotting Koopmeiners sale?

As the source explains, the Bianconeri are determined to bolster their midfield ranks in the middle of the season, and one of the solutions could be Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a player whom they have been chasing for years, and could finally be available on the market, as his contract with Al-Hilal will expire in June.

That being said, it should be noted that Juventus didn’t even attempt to sell Koopmeiners in the summer, as they realised that no suitor would be willing to match his book value. And after a forgettable start to the new season, there’s little to suggest that the situation will change in January.

At this stage, the only way the Serie A giants can offload the Netherlands international is by sending him on loan and hope he finds his form elsewhere so they can recoup his value.