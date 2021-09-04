Juventus thanks Mandzukic after he retires from football

Juventus has paid tribute to Mario Mandzukic after the Croatian retired from football.

He joined Juventus in 2015 and helped them to dominate the Italian game under Massimiliano Allegri.

He won four league titles, three Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups before leaving the club in 2019.

The 35-year-old had spent the second half of last season at AC Milan as they hoped he would help them make a return to the Champions League.

The Rossoneri earned a return to the Champions League at the end of the campaign, but they didn’t extend his short-term deal.

He reportedly had offers from other clubs to continue playing, but he wasn’t excited about any of them and has retired, according to Football Italia.

One of the highlights of his time at Juve was scoring a stunning overhead kick in the 2017 Champions League final against Real Madrid, although Juve still lost the match.

As fans dealt with the news of his retirement from the game, Juventus took to their Twitter account to pay tribute to the striker.

They tweeted: “Together we lived a great adventure, it was wonderful to share part of your journey,” Juventus wrote in a message to Mandzukic.

“Thank you for everything you gave us and good luck for your future.”