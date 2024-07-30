Juventus is one of Italy’s top football clubs. In terms of success rate, Juventus is one of the top two clubs in Italy, constantly competing with Inter Milan. Fans of Juve do not just come out of Italy. They are everywhere. The club has fans all over the world, and is in fact one of the most popular clubs, on the same level as Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Juventus’ Standing in Italy

As we said before, Juventus is one of Italy’s most successful clubs. They compete in the Serie A, which stands atop of the Italian football league system. The club, nicknamed, The Old Lady, has won 36 official titles, fifteen Coppa Italia trophies, and a stunning nine Italian Super Cups (a world record that no other club has managed to reach).

Of course, Juve’s success has made the club a favourite at many sportsbooks. Few clubs in the Serie A are marked as favorite when going up against the Old Lady. But, with such a long history of success, the question is this: What are Juve’s biggest success stories? In this article, we will attempt to answer that exact question.

Centese Calcio vs. Juventus (1927)

Back in the early 20th century, football was not the same game as it is today. The standards, rulings, and player formations were a lot different, favouring, mostly, attacking forwards and strikers. That is why, you will often notice that matches from the era tend to reach higher goal-scoring averages. However, you will very rarely find that one club so greatly outpaces another.

It is because of that that the 1927 Juventus game against Centese Calcio is so fondly remembered by fans of the Old Lady. To this day, this game is widely accepted as Juventus’ most impressive success, because of the number of goals scored during the game. The match ended with a 15-point difference, in which Juventus scored 15 goals, and Calcio could not get a single one.

Of course, there is difference in skill that we need to consider. Today, Juventus is playing in the top tier of Italian football, whereas Calcio is a mainstay of the Promozione, the sixth tier of Italian football. Regardless, the victory may be close to 100 years old, but you can still hear some Juve fans bring it up to this day.

Juventus vs. Real Madrid (2003)

The UEFA Champions League is one of Europe’s most prestigious and most anticipated football events. And the closer one gets to the final, the more the tension ramps up. Unlike the currently ongoing UEFA Euro tournament, the Championship League is played between some of the best European clubs, rather than national teams.

In 2003, one of the most highly-anticipated matches happened in the semi-finals. Juventus went toe-to-toe with Real Madrid, Spain’s biggest, and often-regarded as the best club. Not only that, but Real Madrid is currently the most popular club in the world, followed by tens, if not hundreds, of millions. When most people think of football, Real Madrid is the first club to come to mind.

Needless to say, Juve had a difficult obstacle to pass through. Even decades later, the incredible match is still talked about. Exhilarating, action-packed, full of cheers and jeers, the game played at Stadio del Alpi resulted in a spectacular win for the Old Lady. Real Madrid did admirably, managing to score a goal in the 90 minutes of game. However, the single goal could not match up to Juve’s three, resulting in a final score of 3 – 1, and Juventus moving on to the finals.

Juventus vs. Inter Milan (1961)

Though we are looking at one of Italy’s most noteworthy clubs we’ve yet to discuss the Serie A. Italy’s national league is not only one of the most popular national football leagues in the world, but it makes up the “five great leagues of Europe.” With 36 wins, Juventus is the most successful Serie A club in the world. However, just after the Old Lady, with 20 titles under their belt, sits Inter Milan.

Inter Milan and Juventus have always had a bit of a rivalry, as is expected from the two most successful clubs in the country. So, whenever the two clash, you can bet it is going to be an impressive event worth remembering. Throughout their history of competition, Juventus and Inter Milan have both managed to come out on top. However, one of the biggest games in their rivalry’s history is the 1961 match at the Serie A.

Whatever one thinks about Inter Milan, there is no denying that they did not bring their best effort during this match. The team could not score a single goal within game. Sandro Mazzola managed to elevate the Black and Blue’s score in the 78th minute of play, thanks to a penalty shot. However, with a single goal in the last few moments of play, Inter Milan could not hope to catch up to Juventus.

Juve scored their first goal 11 minutes into the match. Mar Siviori drew first blood during that game, and he followed it up with a spectacular second goal, not even a full minute later. In fact, Omar Siviori scored six out of the nine goals during that match. Bruno Nicole and Bruno Mora also scored a goal during the match as well. But, fans of Juve know that the 1961 match ended in a score of 9 – 1. So, who scored the 9th goal in Juve’s favor?

Well, it was Francesco Riefolo who scored a goal in the 52nd minute of play. Unfortunately, Riefolo was a player on Inter Milan’s side, who scored an own goal during the game, bringing the score to 4 – 0, and ultimately contributing to the final score of 9 – 1. To this day, the 1961 game is remembered as one of Juve’s greatest successes, and Inter Milan’s biggest fumbles.