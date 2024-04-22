Juventus have already made contact with Bologna coach Thiago Motta, but the manager’s summer move to Turin remains uncertain at this stage.

The Italo-Brazilian has emerged as the favorite to replace Max Allegri in the black-and-white hot seat, with the latter increasingly likely to leave the club at the end of the season following the club’s ongoing abysmal run.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the Bianconei have already contacted the 41-year-old who is enjoying a sensational campaign at the Renato Dall’Ara.

The source confirms Motta as the favorite to succeed Allegri in the summer.

The young tactician is leading Bologna towards great heights, with the club currently sitting fourth in the table. The Rossoblu are in a prime position to secure Champions League qualification, especially with Serie A gaining an extra spot in next season’s edition.

Motta would be free to sign for the Old Lady in the summer, as his contract with the Emilian club is due to expire at the end of the season.

However, the report claims that the former Inter and PSG man remains undecided, as he could be tempted to stick by Bologna and lead the club into the Champions League.

Therefore, the coach has yet to communicate his final decision to his current employers who are eager to secure his services through a new contract.

Hence, Juventus can only wait and hope their primary target opts for a new career chapter.