Juventus have been handed some hope in their attempts to ditch Thiago Motta and his staff from the wage list.

The 42-year-old signed joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024, signing a three-year deal. However, he only lasted eight months, as the club decided to sack him last March while the team was on a free fall.

Nevertheless, Motta and his associates are still collecting their paychecks from Juventus, as they remain tied to the club with contracts running until June 2027.

Thiago Motta emerges as a candidate for Real Sociedad vacancy

This situation was made worse last October, when Motta’s successor, Igor Tudor, was also shown the door following a poor start to the season, and was subsequently replaced by Luciano Spalletti.

Hence, the club currently has three managers and their technical staff on their payroll.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants could soon get rid of Motta’s salary, as Real Sociedad decided to sack Sergio Francisco on Saturday.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The Basque-based club started the campaign on a slow note, and Friday’s loss to Girona proved to be the last straw for the 46-year-old, who was only promoted from the B team in July.

According to Marca via IlBianconero, Sociedad are currently seeking a foreign manager, with Motta being one of the main names on the shortlist alongside Pellegrino Matarazzo.

How much would Juventus save if Motta joins Sociedad

The Italo-Brazilian has already been linked with the Spanish club earlier in the season, when it was first revealed that Francisco is walking on thin ice.

When Motta was first sacked by Juventus earlier this year, the club allocated €16.3 million to cover the remaining gross salary of the manager and his technical collaborators.

Although this sum has already been partially consumed, the source believes the Bianconeri would be able to save around €8 million if Motta and his crew were to terminate their contracts in the coming days in order to join Sociedad.