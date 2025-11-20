Thiago Motta continues to frustrate Juventus by turning down all offers, with the latest coming from Spartak Moscow.

The 42-year-old was supposed to be the Old Lady’s saviour from Max Allegri’s rigid brand of football, but he only lasted eight months in Turin.

The Italo-Brazilian tactician was sacked last March and replaced by Igor Tudor, and he has remained on the shelf ever since.

Thiago Motta remains on Juventus payroll after rejecting Spartak Moscow

The issue for Juventus is that Motta and his technical staff remain on the club’s wage bill, with contracts valid until 2027. Hence, they’re still entitled to salaries worth €13.5 million in total.

Therefore, the Serie A giants have been hoping that Motta and his men terminate their contracts once they find new accommodation. It should also be noted that Juventus are currently paying the wages of three different technical staff, as they have recently replaced Tudor with Luciano Spalletti.

Nevertheless, Motta has already rejected several offers, with the latest coming from Russia.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

As Tuttosport reveals, Spartak Moscow contacted the former Bologna boss after sacking his former Inter teammate, Dejan Stankovic. However, they received a negative answer.

Motta had already turned down reported approaches from the likes of Monaco and Real Sociedad, while Atalanta opted to replace Ivan Juric with Raffaele Palladino.

Why Motta is playing it safe

The Turin-based newspaper thus delved into the situation, trying to understand the logic behind Motta’s constant rejection of job opportunities.

The source believes that the reason isn’t necessarily financial, but that the manager fears that another misstep would be a painful blow to his young managerial career.

Tuttosport also offers Andrea Stramaccioni and Ciro Ferrara as prime examples of once-promising managerial careers that went astray following ill-fated experiences at one of Italy’s biggest clubs.

Hence, Motta prefers to bide his time and wait for the right opportunity instead of jumping into the danger zone in the middle of the season.

The report also recalled how former Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo had once described his compatriot as the ideal profile to manage the reigning European champions, albeit Luis Enrique does not appear to be in a rush to leave Le Parc des Princes.