Juventus is considering a move for Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin as the Spaniard enters the final year of his contract at the English club.

He was surplus to requirements there last summer, and they sent him out on loan to Real Betis.

He became a regular at the Seville side as they won the Spanish Cup and secured European football.

Arsenal has moved on from him and they have since signed an impressive replacement. This means they will allow him to join another club this summer.

Tuttojuve reports that he might end up in Serie A, where he has interest from at least three clubs.

The report claims Roma, Fiorentina and Juventus are all contenders for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Bellerin did very well in Spain and his performances there reminded us that he is a top player who will deliver good performances if he is in the right environment.

We need to reinforce our right-back spot and buying a natural player in that position will help us to play Juan Cuadrado in his favourite role further up the pitch.

Because he has just a year left on his current deal, Arsenal is very likely to accept a small fee for Bellerin.