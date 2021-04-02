Juventus thinking about swap deal to bring Kean back to Turin

With uncertainty continuing to plague Alvaro Morata’s extended stay at Juventus, the Bianconeri are looking outside to find another striker for their team next season.

The Spaniard has done more than enough to earn a permanent move to the club and it is interesting to see that his loan deal hasn’t been made permanent yet.

He has been the club’s only striker in this campaign and hasn’t exactly disappointed when called upon to help them with the goals.

There had been talks of Juve finding another striker to support him in the summer, but it seems it would be a replacement that joins instead.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato says while reports continue to fly around about the future of Morata, Juventus has set its sights on bringing back one of their former players.

The report says the Bianconeri are serious about bringing back Moise Kean to Turin as he continues to shine in Paris with PSG.

Kean is on loan there from Everton whom Juve sold him to and the champions are now looking to add him to Andrea Pirlo’s team.

The report says Everton wants to cash in on him and he wants to remain in Paris.

Juve could use one of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot as a sweetener in the transaction with the Toffees to land him.