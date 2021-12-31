Juventus thinking about swapping this player for Premier League star

Dejan Kulusevski has been linked with a move away from Juventus and some Premier League clubs want to sign him.

Arsenal and Tottenham want the Swede, and a new report suggests Juve and the latter could do a deal over his signature.

Gazzetta via Calciomercato says the Bianconeri and the Lilywhites could agree on a swap deal that would see Giovani Lo Celso move to Turin while Kulusevski moves the other way.

Lo Celso has become disposable for the Englishmen under Antonio Conte and the former Inter Milan boss is a fan of Kulusevski.

Juve has been poor in midfield in this campaign and Lo Celso could improve that position for them.

The Argentinian has not been consistent enough for Spurs, but that could change if he moves to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Lo Celso is not a terrible player, but Juve should sign players who are in top form and play regularly for their current clubs.

Kulusevski will probably never adapt to Max Allegri’s tactics and now is the best time to sell him.

The gaffer would be given enough time on the Juve bench, so we need to sell players who don’t fit his system and sign others as fast as we can.