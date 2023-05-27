Juventus thinking of an exciting swap deal to land Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus has long been interested in securing the services of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has been shining in Serie A for Lazio.

The Serbian midfielder is widely regarded as one of the league’s finest players in his position, and Juventus envisions a formidable combination alongside his compatriots Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic.

Despite Lazio’s reluctance to part ways with Milinkovic-Savic in previous seasons, they might be compelled to accept an offer at the conclusion of the current campaign. This is due to the fact that the midfielder will have just one year remaining on his contract with the club.

Tuttojuve reports that Juventus is contemplating launching an offensive bid to secure Milinkovic-Savic and could propose an enticing swap deal. According to the report, the Bianconeri are considering redeeming Arkadiusz Milik from his loan spell and including him as a valuable component in their offer for Milinkovic-Savic.

It remains uncertain whether Lazio would be interested in the attacker, but this approach could provide them with an experienced player in their squad while also generating income from the sale of the midfielder.

Juve FC Says

SMS is a fine midfielder, but Milik is also an important player for us, who is much better than Moise Kean.

We should probably offer the latter to them instead of sending Milik the other way in the deal.