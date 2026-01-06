Juventus secured their first win of 2026 with a convincing 3–0 victory over Sassuolo, delivering a performance that underlined their quality. The Bianconeri were aware they faced a difficult task, given Sassuolo’s strong home record against them, and understood that a focused and authoritative display would be required to return to winning ways.

Coming off a disappointing draw against Lecce, a match many expected Juventus to win, the emphasis was firmly on making amends. From the opening stages, Juventus played with intensity and purpose, determined to avoid another setback and start the year on a positive note. Their strong start reflected a clear desire to control the match and impose themselves early.

Early dominance rewarded

Juventus’ pressure was eventually rewarded when Tarik Muharemovic put the ball into his own net, handing the visitors the opening goal. The lead was deserved, as Juventus had dictated the tempo and forced Sassuolo into mistakes. They continued to press in search of a second goal, although the hosts responded by tightening their defensive shape to avoid further damage before the break.

Under Luciano Spalletti, Juventus have developed a greater ability to manage matches, particularly when in front. This was evident as they calmly controlled possession and limited Sassuolo’s attacking opportunities, even though they were unable to extend their advantage before half-time.

Second half control and quality

Sassuolo emerged after the interval with renewed intent, sensing an opportunity to get back into the contest. However, Juventus remained composed and quickly reasserted its dominance. Their second goal arrived through Fabio Miretti, who finished well after being set up by Jonathan David.

Momentum firmly swung in Juventus’ favour, and just a minute later, David added his name to the scoresheet to make it 3–0. That goal effectively ended the contest, allowing the Bianconeri to see out the remainder of the match with confidence and control.

The victory marked a welcome return to winning ways for Juventus, showcasing their ability to respond after disappointment and reinforcing their ambition as they look to build consistency in the weeks ahead.