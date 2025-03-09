Atalanta secured a stunning 4-0 victory over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium this evening.

Juventus’ five-game unbeaten run was on the line as Atalanta arrived, and La Dea started the match strongly.

Both clubs had been eliminated from the Champions League, and Juve had the chance to draw level on points with Atalanta with a win. However, it was the visitors who took control from the outset.

La Dea dominated the key phases of play, pinning Juve in their own half for the first 30 minutes, which led to the opening goal from the penalty spot, converted by Mateo Retegui.

Despite falling behind, Juve struggled to find answers to Atalanta’s relentless attacking play, forcing Michele Di Gregorio into a series of crucial saves.

Less than a minute into the second half, Atalanta doubled their lead through Marten de Roon, despite Di Gregorio’s best efforts.

Atalanta remained in control, and Davide Zappacosta soon added a third goal to deepen Juve’s misery.

The Allianz Stadium fell silent as Juve pushed for a response, but Ademola Lookman extended La Dea’s lead instead.

The Nigerian had been a constant threat all evening, and his goal felt inevitable. Weston McKennie came close to pulling one back for Juve, but his effort was blocked.

Marco Carnesecchi then produced a superb save to deny McKennie again, as Atalanta protected their clean sheet while Juventus supporters began to leave the stadium.

In the end, Motta’s men failed to score even once, and their unbeaten run came to an embarrassing end.