Juventus threaten to win comfortably but endure a tense ending to scrape victory

Juventus have claimed all three points at home to Sampdoria this afternoon after holding onto a 3-2 scoreline.

The Old Lady started the match brightly, and were attacking in numbers from the off, and we didn’t have to wait that long to break the deadlock. Manuel Locatelli’s effort from the edge of the box was on target before being blocked, and the midfielder retrieved the rebound to lay it off to Paulo Dybala just outside the box to strike it home.

The Argentine had to come off after 20 minutes of play however with a knock, and was replaced by Dejan Kulusevski, and we appeared to lose that momentum. Despite the match slowing, we did get the next clear-cut opportunity from the penalty spot, when Federico Chiesa’s strike was blocked by the arm of Murru, who picked up a yellow card on top of his punishment.

Leo Bonucci made no mistake in placing his effort deep into the bottom corner, but that two-goal advantage was ripped out almost instantly when our rivals stormed up the other end to score, with Maya Yoshida getting his head onto the cross to send it home.

We were better in the second half, appearing comfortable in possession and dominating large spells of possession, and we regained our two-goal lead when Dejan Kulusevski picked up the loose ball in the boxto drive to the goal-line, before cutting it back across the box to Manuel Locatelli to pass into the open goal.

Just as we looked set to sail to a comfy win however, Candreva pulled one back in the 83rd minute, to give us a tense ending to the 90.

Thankfully our team kept their organisation to limit any further attempts on goal, and held out to the final whistle with the 3-2 win.

