Juventus & three rivals vying to sign 20 year-old breakthrough star

Juventus are claimed to be vying alongside AC Milan, Liverpool and Brentford for the signature of Olympiacos’s Aguibou Camara.

The midfielder left Lille in the summer and has been a big hit in Greece, scoring five goals and being credited with two assists already this term, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. His Europa League outings in helping his side to qualify for the next round of the competition with a match to spare have not hurt his reputation either.

The versatile star, who plays in behind the striker but can also play out on the left or right wing is supposedly the subject of a four-way battle, as clubs clamour to become his next club.

The DailyStar claims that Liverpool have already made contact over a deal to sign him in time for next season, which may mean that we cannot afford to dilly-dally over our interest.

If we are serious about a bid to bring him to Turin, We may have to look to steal a march on our rivals, with growing interest in his signature, although our finances are not in the strongest position to be risking the reported £20 Million asking price on a player with such limited first-team experience.

Patrick