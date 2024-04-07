Ahead of tonight’s big clash against Fiorentina, the official Juventus X account took us back in time to April 2015, when the two sides played out a five-goal thriller.

The visitors stunned the crowds at the Allianz Stadium by scoring the opener through Gonzalo Rodriguez, but Fernando Llorente swiftly restored parity.

Carlos Tevez then put the Old Lady in the lead by meeting Patrice Evra’s cross with a gorgeous header just before halftime.

The Argentine legend completed a personal brace in the second to seal the win, even though the Viola pulled one back through Josip Ilicic in the final minutes.

The Bianconeri faithful will be hoping for a similarly enchanting result this evening.