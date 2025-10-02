Juventus are reportedly counting on Khephren Thuram and Gleison Bremer to recover ahead of Sunday’s big showdown against Milan.

The French midfielder and the Brazilian defender both suffered knocks in last weekend’s Serie A contest against Atalanta, forcing Igor Tudor to replace them in the second half.

Therefore, the duo were left out of the trip to Spain for the Champions League encounter against Villarreal. In their absence, the Italian giants settled for a 2-2 draw after conceding a late equaliser courtesy of Renato Veiga.

Juventus lost Cabal but could regain two key players for Milan clash

The clash at El Madrigal also bore another injury concern for Juventus, as Juan Cabal, who has only just returned from a 10-month layoff, picked up a knock early in the match.

The Colombian is expected to undergo clinical tests in the coming hours, but he is highly unlikely to recover for the weekend’s big tilt.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) reveals that the club is increasingly confident about Thuram and Bremer, tipping the duo to pull off a timely recovery and make themselves available against Milan.

This would be a major boost for Tudor, as these two players are considered among the few genuinely ‘irreplaceable’ stars in the lineup.

It remains to be seen if they’ll be fit enough to regain their usual starting spots.

Juventus optimistic about Bremer & Thuram

Thuram’s return in particular would be crucial, as Juventus have been truly struggling to replace him.

Weston McKennie is a hardworking, versatile player, but he cannot quite make up for Thuram’s quality in midfield.

On the other hand, Fabio Miretti isn’t expected to recover for the weekend clash. The young midfielder has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in mid-August.

Hence, the Italian has yet to make an appearance in a competitive fixture this season.