Juventus are reportedly on the cusp of selling their unwanted defender Tiago Djalo to Turkish Super Lig giants, Besiktas.

The 25-year-old is one of the few players who have been almost completely omitted from Igor Tudor’s plans. The Portuguese took part in the club’s early pre-season friendlies, before fading from the scene, as it became evidently clear that the manager had no desire to rely on his services.

Moreover, Djalo’s contract will expire in June 2026, so the management has been keen to find a permanent solution.

Besiktas close to sealing Tiago Djalo deal

As reported on Sunday, Besiktas opened talks with Juventus for the former LOSC Lille star in recent days.

The Istanbul-based club has seemingly been able to make rapid progress in their negotiations with both the Bianconeri and the player’s entourage, as the white smoke is about to emerge.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Djalo is very close to finalising a permanent transfer to Besiktas.

The transfer market insider expects the former Milan Primavera centre-back to sign for the Turkish side in the coming hours.

Djalo’s underwhelming Juventus stint coming to an end

In January 2024, Djalo was supposedly betrothed to Inter who were looking to sign him as a free agent the following summer. However, the Bianconeri hijacked the operation by striking a deal with Lille to bring the defender to Turin immediately.

The Old Lady spent circa €3.5 million to buy Djalo, so the club is expecting to make a capital gain.

The Portuguese player spent the previous campaign on loan at Porto, but it was marred by inconsistent displays and disciplinary issues.

Djalo only played one competitive fixture for Juventus, coming in as a substitute against Monza on the final Serie A round of the 2023/24 season.