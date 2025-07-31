Juventus winger Timothy Weah remains optimistic about sealing a transfer to Olympique Marseille in the coming days.

The American is currently training with his Bianconeri teammates at Contanissa, but the relationship between him and the management has swiftly deteriorated.

Last month, the Serie A giants tried to push him towards Nottingham Forest by omitting him from the matchday squad against Manchester City, but the player and his entourage refused the move.

Timothy Weah hellbent on Juventus move

In recent weeks, Marseille emerged as the frontrunners in the race, with Weah keen to make a return to France. It has been said that the Ligue 1 side met Juve’s initial request of €15 million, only for the Italians to raise the asking price to €20 million.

This manoeuvre irked the player’s agent who lashed out at one particular Juventus official, albeit without naming him, accusing him of wreaking havoc on the market.

But despite the twists and turns, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reveals that Weah remains confident about sealing a move to OM in the coming days.

The 25-year-old reportedly received new offers from the Premier League, but they weren’t able to sway him away from his desired destination.

Marseille ready to raise their offer for Juventus

As Pedulla explains, Weah only has eyes for Marseille, and the French club has been impressed with his unwavering stance.

Therefore, the Ligue giants could decide to launch a new onslaught to break the deadlock. They’re expected to raise their bid, which might prove enough to satisfy Juventus.

Weah started his career in the youth ranks of Paris Saint-Germain before rising to prominence at LOSC Lille, eventually earning a transfer to Turin in the summer of 2023.

The USMNT star had an underwhelming first year at Juventus under Max Allegri, but showed instant signs of improvement when Thiago Motta took over last summer. However, he lost his starting spot in recent months with Igor Tudor in charge.