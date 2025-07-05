Manchester United has emerged as a potential destination for Timothy Weah whose future appears to be away from Juventus.

The 25-year-old has been playing his football in Turin since making the move for LOSC Lille in the summer of 2023. While his first season was underwhelming, he showed noticeable improvement in his second year, contributing with six goals and five assists.

However, Weah has recently lost his starting berth in Igor Tudor’s lineup, with the head coach preferring to rely on Alberto Costa and Andrea Cambiaso on the flanks.

Furthermore, the management tried to push to USMNT out the door recently, dropping him and Samuel Mbangula out of the squad that faced Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Nevertheless, both players rejected the destination, while Weah’s agent expressed his irritation with the club’s behaviour.

Timothy Weah destined to leave Juventus this summer

While Weah’s move to Forest is now dead in the water, the versatile star is still expected to leave Juventus, as he doesn’t seem to be part of Tudor’s plans.

According to IlBianconero, Olympique Marseille represents a potential solution, as the American would have the chance to play in the Champions League next season under the tutelage of Roberto De Zerbi.

Weah is all too familiar with French football, as he rose through the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain before building his reputation at Lille.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Weah offered to Man United as part of Sancho deal

Moreover, the source reveals that the winger was the latest player to be offered to Man United in exchange for Jadon Sancho.

The Bianconeri are determined to sign the England international this summer, and have already offered the services of Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz.

Nevertheless, most sources believe that Luiz would be a more tempting option for the Red Devils, given his previous Premier League exploits during his time at Aston Villa.