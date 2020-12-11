Juventus tipped to beat Inter Milan to Serie A man with a swap deal

Nicolò Rovella is one of the breakout stars of the current Serie A season after he broke into the Genoa first team.

The 19-year-old has already played five league games and one Coppa Italia match for them in this campaign.

He has been tipped to be a big star in the future and Italy’s elite teams are looking to sign him now.

Calciomercato claims that Juventus and Inter Milan are two teams that are looking to land him, but the Bianconeri might beat them to his signature because of the relationship that they enjoy with Genoa.

Juve has three players, Mattia Perin, Luca Pellegrini and Marko Pjaca, all currently on loan at Genoa and this reflects how smooth things are between them.

The report says that Juventus is keen on Rovella and they have plans to offer one of their on-loan players to Genoa permanently in exchange for the young Italian talent.

This offer, Juve hopes, will be enough to help them beat Inter to his signature.

At 19, Rovella still has more than enough time to develop into a top talent and it remains unclear when Juve will make their move for him.

The Bianconeri has more than enough midfielders at the moment, so he might struggle for game time if he makes the move soon.