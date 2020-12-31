Juventus tipped to bring Ramen Cepele back to Italy as they are his boyhood club

Ramen Cepele might be the next youngster that Juventus will sign as he continues his development outside the country.

He was born in Italy and he was part of the youth set up at Inter Milan, but he now plays for the youth team of Hannover 96 and the Albania national team.

The 17-year-old sees Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk as his idol, and at his young age, he is already 6’3 inches tall.

Calciomercato praises him for his ability in the air and his skill at man-marking his opponent, which has stood him out so far.

He won several trophies with the Inter Milan youth team and they were keen to keep him.

Cepele was even promised a path to the first team, yet last October, he decided that the best way to develop his career would be to make the move to Germany with Hannover.

He has now become the mainstay in the German side’s under-19 team, and it is obvious to see that the only thing that is lacking is refining his talents.

The report ends by tipping him to make a return to Italy one day and perhaps wear the shirt of Juventus because he was a fan of the Bianconeri as a child.