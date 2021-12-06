Juventus tipped to complete pre-contract agreement with Belgian star by January

Juventus is in talks with the agent of Axel Witsel and could reach a pre-contract agreement with the Belgian by January, according to Todofichajes.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is in the last year of his current deal at the German club, and the report says they are already targeting a replacement for him.

He has suitors from around the world, but Juve is leading the race for his signature at the moment.

The report adds that Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey are both expected to leave at the end of this season, and Witsel is a replacement.

Juve FC Says

Witsel has been in the game for a long time, and he is one of the most accomplished midfielders in Europe.

Max Allegri enjoys working with experienced players, as they seem to know what we expect of them.

Considering how bad the current Juve midfield is, the Bianconeri would love to sign him in January.

However, Dortmund is challenging for the German league title and wouldn’t want to lose an important piece of their team in mid-season.

Allegri’s men have returned to form in recent matches, and the gaffer will hope it is a sign of things to come.

He will probably look to lead them to a fine finish to this campaign before changing the squad too much.