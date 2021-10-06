Juventus tipped to finally sign PSG star as he struggles to play this season

Leandro Paredes could be heading to Juventus soon as he now struggles to play at PSG.

The Argentinian is a long-term target of the Bianconeri and he has remained on their wishlist.

However, he was a key player for PSG before this season and that made it look hard for the Bianconeri to sign him.

His place in the PSG team is no longer as assured as it was before this campaign started and the former Empoli midfielder could be on the move soon.

Calciomercato reports that Juve could accelerate his arrival in Turin now that he is no longer a guaranteed starter in France.

Juve needs midfield reinforcements and might be prepared to cash in on the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot for the right price.

It remains unclear if they would want to sell one of them first before making a move for Paredes or if they will add him to their squad regardless.

The report claims that PSG is very likely to sell him as they continue to target the likes of Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie as free agents next summer.

If they land either player, Paredes will certainly not get a sniff of first-team football again unless a player gets injured.