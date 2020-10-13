Juventus tipped to land Chelsea man in January but face Serie A competition

Juventus has been tipped to sign Chelsea full-back, Emerson Palmieri as he continues to struggle for playing time at Stamford Bridge.

The former AS Roma man has gone from being one of the first names on the Chelsea team sheet to being the club’s third-choice left-back, not helped by the signing of Ben Chilwell.

Speaking after Italy’s goalless draw against Poland, Emerson admitted that he feels more at home and like a player when he joins the Italian national team, but at Chelsea, things aren’t going to plan.

He has been linked with a move to Juventus before now and Tuttosport is tipping the Bianconeri to return for him in the next transfer window.

They tried to sign him before the international transfer window closed, but the door remains open if his situation at Stamford Bridge doesn’t change.

The report claims that Inter Milan will compete with Juve for his signature as Antonio Conte eyes a reunion with a player that he signed for the Blues.

The truth is that Emerson will likely not play every game for the Bianconerri as well, but he will have more chances and he will be closer to home.