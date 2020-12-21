Juventus tipped to land Premier League record breaker

Sergio Aguero is one of the best strikers in the world at the moment and he has the talent to shine in any league.

He has been Manchester City’s main goalscorer for much of the time that he has been at the club, but it seems that his time in Manchester is set to end soon.

He has been plagued by injury problems recently, nevertheless, it is hard to ignore the fact that he has scored a record 256 goals for City since he moved to England, according to Calciomercato.

The report says that the striker has reached the end of the road at City and Juventus is one of the teams that want to land him next.

The Bianconeri has had to rely on Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo for much of their goals this season, adding Aguero to that list will surely mean adding more goals to their team.

The report says that the possibility of him making the move to Turin at the expiry of his current deal is so positive that betting analysts have made the odds in Juve’s favour.

Aguero has hardly played for City this season, but he has two goals from three Champions League games.

At 32, he still has a few more good years to offer the game and it will be nice for that to be at Juventus.